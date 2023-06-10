CUET PG 2023: Exam city intimation slip out for June 12 exam, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip for June 12 exam. Candidates who want to appear for the Common University Entrance Test for post graduate courses can download the slip through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

A total of 61341 candidates will appear for June 12 exam. The candidates are advised to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip for CUET (PG) - 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth). The City Intimation Slip displays the date, the shift of the examination, and subjects/Test Papers chosen during the online Application Form along with the City of examination.

CUET PG 2023: How to download exam city intimation slip

To download the city intimation slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your slip will be displayed.

Check the exam city slip and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This is advance information about the city where the Examination Centre will be located and the date on which the examination will be held, so as to facilitate the candidates concerned to make necessary arrangements for travel and accommodation in outstation cities (wherever applicable).

