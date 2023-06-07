National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip on June 7, 2023. The city intimation slip has been released for the examination scheduled on June 9, 10 and 11, 2023. Candidates can download the intimation slip through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023: Exam city intimation slip out for June 9-11, download link here

Around 1.86 lakh candidates will be appearing for CUET PG examination. The candidates can check and download their examination city intimation slip by using their application number and date of birth.

The City Intimation Slip displays the date, the shift of the examination, and subjects/Test Papers chosen during the online Application Form along with the City of examination. To download the intimation slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

CUET PG 2023: How to download exam city intimation slip

Visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Click on CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your slip will be displayed on the screen.

Check the slip and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the Admit Card for CUET (PG) – 2023 to be held on 09, 10, and 11 June 2023 shall be issued later. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA.

