CUET PG 2023 exam city slip for June 5-8, complete schedule released

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued exam city intimation slip of the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate or CUET PG 2023 scheduled for June 5, 6, 7 and 8. The agency has also released the detailed schedule fro all exam days (June 5 to 17.) Candidates can download these from cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG 2023 exam city slip for June 5-8 released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

CUET PG 2023 exam city slip

CUET PG 2023 schedule

The exam will be held in 37 shifts for 157 subjects. As many as 4,58,774 “unique” and 8,76,908 "total: candidates have registered for the exam. A total of 195 central, state, private and other universities are participating in CUET PG 2023.

on June 5, 6, 7 and 8, about 4,25,928 candidates from 245 cities will take the admission test, NTA said.

Candidates can download the CUET PG exam city intimation slip using the link given above. To do this, they have to use application number and date of birth as login credentials.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for CUET (PG) - 2023. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of CUET (PG) – 2023 shall be issued later. City Intimation Slip for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on other dates will also be released shortly,” NTA said in the notice.