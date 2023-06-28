CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for June 30 exam out at cuet.nta.nic.in, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for June 30 exam. Candidates who will appear for CUET(PG) – 2023 Examination on the mentioned date can check and download the admit card through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the candidates are advised to download their Examination Admit Card for CUET (PG) - 2023 using their Application No. and Date of Birth. Candidates who will appear for the exam on June 30 can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the required login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for CUET (PG) –2023, he/she can write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011- 40759000 / 011-69227700. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET PG.

