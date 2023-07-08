National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET PG Answer Key 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for post graduate courses can check and download the answer key through the official site of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG Answer Key 2023: How to download provisional answer key at cuet.nta.nic.in

The CUET PG examination was conducted from June 5 to June 17 and again from June 22 to June 30, 2023 at various examination centres across the country. The examination was conducted for more than 8.33 lakh candidates in about 245 cities throughout India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The objection window will open when the answer key is out. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official website by paying the processing fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET PG.

