Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live: CUET PG provisional answer key latest updates
Live

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live: CUET PG provisional answer key latest updates

Jul 09, 2023 08:51 AM IST
OPEN APP

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Follow the blog for latest updates on NTA CUET PG provisional key. 

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET PG Answer Key 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test can download the answer key through the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in. 

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CUET PG provisional answer key, challenge window, direct link at cuet.nta.nic.in
CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CUET PG provisional answer key, challenge window, direct link at cuet.nta.nic.in

As per past trends, the answer key expected to be released after a week of last date of the exam. 

The CUET PG examination was conducted from June 5 to June 17 and again from June 22 to June 30, 2023 at various examination centres across the country. The examination was conducted for more than 8.33 lakh candidates in about 245 cities throughout India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. 

The objection window will open along with release of answer key. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, challenge window and other details.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 09, 2023 09:08 AM IST

    CUET PG Answer Key: When can students expect provisional answer key? 

    As per past trends, the answer key expected to be released after a week of last date of the exam. 

  • Jul 09, 2023 09:03 AM IST

    NTA CUET PG Answer Key: Exam dates 

    The CUET PG examination was conducted from June 5 to June 17 and again from June 22 to June 30, 2023 at various examination centres across the country. The examination was conducted for more than 8.33 lakh candidates in about 245 cities throughout India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

  • Jul 09, 2023 08:58 AM IST

    CUET PG 2023 Answer Key: Where to check 

    CUET PG 2023 Answer Key will be available on the official website of nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Jul 09, 2023 08:51 AM IST

    CUET PG Answer Key 2023: Date and time 

    CUET PG Answer Key 2023 date and time has not been shared by NTA yet. Candidates can check the answer key through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live: CUET PG provisional answer key latest updates

competitive exams
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 08:51 AM IST

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Follow the blog for latest updates on NTA CUET PG provisional key. 

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CUET PG provisional answer key, challenge window, direct link at cuet.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CUET PG Answer Key 2023: How to download provisional answer key at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 will be released in due course of time. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download it.

CUET PG Answer Key 2023: How to download provisional answer key at cuet.nta.nic.in
competitive exams
Published on Jul 08, 2023 02:18 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AIIMS Mock NExT 2023: Registration ends on July 10, apply at next.aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS Mock NExT 2023 registration ends on July 10, 2023. Candidates can apply at next.aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS Mock NExT 2023: Registration ends on July 10, apply at next.aiimsexams.ac.in
competitive exams
Published on Jul 08, 2023 12:14 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AIIMS INI-CET Counselling round 2 seat allocation list out at aiimsexams.ac.in

The second round of seat allocations for the July 2023 session of INI-CET has been released by AIIMS. Candidates can check the results on the official website.

AIIMS INI-CET Counselling round 2 seat allocation list out at aiimsexams.ac.in
competitive exams
Published on Jul 08, 2023 11:51 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: Last date today to raise objections

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key objection window closes today, July 8, 2023. Candidates can raise objections till 11.50 pm.

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: Last date today to raise objections (Shutterstock)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 08, 2023 08:39 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Lucknow University UGET 2023 admit card released at lkouniv.ac.in

The University of Lucknow has released the admit card for the 2023 undergraduate entrance exam. Candidates can download it from the official website.

Lucknow University UGET 2023 admit card released at lkouniv.ac.in
competitive exams
Published on Jul 07, 2023 07:24 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

ICMAI CMA 2023 foundation, inter and final admit card out at icmai.in

ICMAI has released the admit card for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) exams at icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA 2023 foundation, inter and final admit card out at icmai.in
competitive exams
Published on Jul 07, 2023 05:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023: Registration begins at uppsc.up.nic.in, link here

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023 registration begins at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can apply through direct link given below.

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023: Registration begins at uppsc.up.nic.in, link here
competitive exams
Published on Jul 07, 2023 11:04 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UGC NET June Answer Key 2023 out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, download link here

UGC NET June Answer Key 2023 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

UGC NET June Answer Key 2023 out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, download link here (File)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 06, 2023 04:02 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UGC NET provisional answer key out, raise objections till July 8

UGC NET provisional answer key has been released. Candidates can raise objections till July 8, 2023.

UGC NET provisional answer key out, raise objections till July 8(HT file)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 06, 2023 03:43 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

ICAI CA November Exam 2023 dates for Final, Inter and Foundation courses out at icai.org

ICAI CA November Exam 2023 dates for Final, Inter and Foundation courses have been released. Candidates can check details below.

ICAI CA November Exam 2023 dates for Final, Inter and Foundation courses out at icai.org
competitive exams
Published on Jul 05, 2023 06:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card 2023 for re-exam out at iari.res.in, download link here

ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card 2023 for re-exam has been released. Candidates can download it through direct link given below.

ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card 2023 for re-exam out at iari.res.in, download link here
competitive exams
Published on Jul 05, 2023 12:17 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key likely to release today, final result in August 2nd week

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key likely to release today or tomorrow, July 6, 2023. Candidates can check details below.

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key likely to release today, final result in August 2nd week(Agencies/file)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 05, 2023 11:37 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 Answer Key released at ssc.nic.in, download link here

SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 Answer Key has been released. Candidates can download it through the direct link given below.

SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 Answer Key released at ssc.nic.in, download link here (ssc.nic.in)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 04, 2023 07:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Datesheet for 1st & 2nd year out at bseh.org.in

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Datesheet for 1st & 2nd year has been released. Candidates can check the dates through the direct link given below.

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Datesheet for 1st & 2nd year out at bseh.org.in (HT file)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 04, 2023 01:16 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out