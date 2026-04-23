The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the CUET PG Result 2026 on April 24, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (PG) can check the results through the official website of NTA CUET at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

CUET PG Result 2026 releasing on April 24 at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/, here's how to check

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The CUET PG examination was held on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 27, 2026. The exam was held in CBT mode, and the question paper was in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M.Tech/ Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers. The exam duration was 90 minutes.

The answer key was released on April 11, and the objection window was closed on April 14, 2026.

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CUET PG Result 2026: How to check

All candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps below.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of NTA CUET at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of NTA CUET at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on CUET PG Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on CUET PG Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of all the Test Papers will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CUET (PG)-2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of all the Test Papers will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CUET (PG)-2026. {{/usCountry}}

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NEET MDS 2026: Final selective edit window closes today at natboard.edu.in

The result for CUET (PG) - 2026 will be processed based on the Final Answer Keys verified by the experts after the challenges. No grievance with regard to Final Answer Key(s) after the Declaration of Result of CUET (PG) - 2026 will be entertained. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA CUET.

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