National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will close the NEET MDS 2026 final selective edit window on April 22, 2026. Candidates who want to make changes in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – MDS can find the direct link through the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in. NEET MDS 2026: Final selective edit window closes today at natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS 2026: How to make changes To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on NBEMS NEET MDS application link available on the home page.

3. The application form will be displayed.

4. Check the application form and make the changes required.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The NEET MDS admit card will be available to candidates on April 29, 2026 on the official website.

The examination will be held on May 2, 2026. The exam comprises of 240 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options / distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.

The question paper for NEET-MDS 2026 will be divided into two time-bound Parts (A & B) in the question paper. Part A will consist of 100 questions with 75 minutes allotted, while Part B will consist of 140 questions with 105 minutes allotted.

There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

Direct link here