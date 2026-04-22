Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Steno Grade C, D Exam 2026 final vacancies list. Candidates who have appeared for the Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2025 can check the final vacancies list through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC Steno Grade C, D Exam 2026: Final vacancies list released at ssc.gov.in, check here

This recruitment drive will fill up 232 Stenographer Grade C posts and 1483 Stenographer Grade D posts.

SSC GD Exam City Slip 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, download link here

The skill test was held on January 28 and 29, 2026.

SSC Steno Grade C, D Exam 2026: How to check vacancies list To check the vacancies list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC Steno Grade C, D Exam 2026 final vacancies list PDF available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open.

4. Check the PDF and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UP Home Guard Admit Card 2026 releasing today for April 25 exam at uppbpb.gov.in, here's how to download

Document Verification (DV) will be conducted by the User Departments/Organizations after declaration of the final result.

Staff Selection Commission recruits personnel as per the vacancies reported by the User Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations. The Commission has no role in determination of total vacancies (Vertical & Horizontal) arising in a User Ministry/ Department/ Organization, backlog vacancies, segregation of vacancies under various reserved categories and vacancies reported to be filled up by direct recruitment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Final vacancies list