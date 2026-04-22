Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB will release UP Home Guard Admit Card 2026 on April 22, 2026. The admit card will be released for April 25, 2026 exam. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. UP Home Guard Admit Card 2026 releasing today for April 25 exam at uppbpb.gov.in, here's how to download

The written examination will be held on April 25, 26 and 27, 2026. The exam will be held in 2 shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The Board will provide 5 minutes extra time provided in addition to the prescribed examination duration for the purpose of reading the necessary instructions, filling the attendance sheet and completing other formalities, so that the candidates do not face any kind of inconvenience.

The admit card will be released on April 22, 23 and 24.

SSC GD Exam City Slip 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, download link here

The advance intimation slip has been released on the Board's website. In the intimation slip, the examination date is also mentioned, along with the allotted district.

The Board has further informed the candidates that the admit cards for any other examination dates will not be uploaded before the due date of issue of admit card for the scheduled examination day.

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UP Home Guard Admit Card 2026: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Click on UP Home Guard Admit Card 2026 link available on home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.

Official Notice Here