Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-II) can check and download the answer key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL Answer Key 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till April 23

The Commission has released the candidates' response sheet along with the tentative answer key. The candidates may login by using their registration number and password.

Along with the answer key, the objection window has also opened. The objection window will close on April 23, 2026 at 6 pm. Candidates who want to raise objection can do it by paying ₹50/- as processing fee for each question/ answer challenged. The representations received after April 23 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Direct link to raise objection

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2026: How to raise objection To raise objection, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Click on submit and your answer key is displayed.

4. Check the answer key and click on the answer you want to raise objection for.

5. Upload the supporting documents.

6. Make the payment of processing fee.

7. Click on submit and your objection will be submitted.

As per the Commission, the question paper will be strictly for personal use and self-analysis only. An undertaking to this effect has been included in the Challenge Management portal, which will be visible to the candidates when they log in to the same.

The option cum preference link will be activated before the declaration of first round of tentative allocation (FRTA)/ result of the aforesaid exam.

A Notice in this regard would be uploaded shortly informing activation of Option- cum-Preference window for the candidates to submit their preferences within stipulated time period mentioned therein. The candidates are advised to visit the Staff Selection Commission’s website and also the website of the Regional/Sub-Regional offices from where they have appeared at regular intervals for further updates. The candidates may note that in case they fail to submit their post preference(s) on the website of the Commission within the stipulated window, they will not be considered for any post in the Final Result. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here