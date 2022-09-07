National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET UG 2022 Answer Key anytime soon. The provisional answer key of Common University Entrance Examination will be available for candidates on the official site of NTA CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The Agency conducted the examination in six phases- Phase 1 was conducted on July 15, 16, 19 and 20, 2022, Phase 2 on August 4, 5 and 6, 2022, Phase 3 on August 7, 8 and 10, 2022. Phase 4 was conducted on August 17, 18 and 20, Phase 5 on August 21, 22 and 23 and Phase 6 was conducted on August 24, 25, 26 and 30, 2022.

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to download at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG 2022 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More than 13 lakh candidates have appeared for CUET examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET.