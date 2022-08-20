Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG 2022: Phase 5 examination from tomorrow; Important guidelines here

CUET UG 2022: Phase 5 examination from tomorrow; Important guidelines here

competitive exams
Published on Aug 20, 2022 05:07 PM IST

NTA will commence the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) phase 5 exams from tomorrow, August 21.

CUET UG 2022: Phase 5 examination from tomorrow; Important guidelines here
CUET UG 2022: Phase 5 examination from tomorrow; Important guidelines here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) phase 5 exams from tomorrow, August 21. The CUET Phase 5 examination will end on August 23. In the CUET Phase 5 examination 2.01 lakh candidates will appear for the examination.

Candidates can download CUET Phase 5 admit card from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates who were unable to take the exam in earlier phases due to technical issues or a cancelled centre will be allowed to appear in Phase 6, which will be held from August 24 to August 30, 2022.

CUET UG 2022: Important guidelines for the students

Candidates will be permitted to carry only the following items with them into the examination venue :

1. Personal transparent water bottle,

2. Personal hand sanitizer

3. A simple transparent Ball Point Pen

4. Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly

filled in.

5. Additional passport size photograph for pasting on the Attendance Sheet

6. Original valid ID proof

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exams
exams
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out