CUET UG 2022 registration ends today, apply till 5 pm on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency will close the application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 on Sunday, May 22.

The application window will remain open till 5 pm and the application form correction window will remain open till 11:50 pm.

The application form correction window of CUET UG 2022 will be available from May 25 to 31.

Candidates can apply for the exam on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET is a national-level entrance examination for admission to UG and PG courses at participating universities and colleges across the country. For UG courses at central universities, appearing and qualifying in CUET is a must, in addition to fulfilling other eligibility conditions set by the respective institutions.

How to apply for CUET 2022

Go to the exam website for UG courses – cuet.samarth.ac.in. On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’ under the ‘Candidate Activity’ tab. Key in the required details and register. Now, login to your account and fill the application form. Upload documents and the exam fee. Submit the form. Download and save the final page for future reference.

For further information, candidates can write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in or call NTA at 011-4075 9000 or 011-6922 7700.

Meanwhile, registration for CUET PG 2022 is going on. Candidates can apply for the test on cuet.nta.nic.in.