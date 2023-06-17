CUET UG 2023 admit card for June 19, 20 exam dates out at cuet.samarth.ac.in, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG 2023 admit card for June 19 and 20, 2023 exam dates. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance test in the mentioned dates can download the admit card through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 admit card for June 19, 20 exam dates

The candidates scheduled to appear on 19 June and 20 June 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of CUET (UG) – 2023 using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website. The candidates scheduled for 19 and 20 June 2023 will appear for the subjects mentioned in their Admit Card.

CUET UG 2023 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

