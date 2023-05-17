CUET UG 2023 exam city slip for May 25-28 released, exam dates extended

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 which will take place on May 25, 26, 27 and 28. Candidates can download it from cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA has informed that in some cities the number of registered candidates is very large and therefore exam dates have been extended to June 1 and 2 as well as June 5 and 6. Further, June 7 and 8 have been kept as reserved dates, it added.

CUET UG will begin on May 21. Exam city slips for May 21 to 24 have already been issued.

“The City Intimation Slip displays the date, shift of the examination, subjects/Test Papers, and medium chosen during the online Application Form. Some candidates may have chosen subjects other than those displayed in the City Intimation Slip; these will be issued subsequently,” NTA said.

“City Intimation Slip for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on other dates will also be released subsequently,” it added.

CUET UG 2023 exam city slips can not be treated as admit cards, NTA said, adding that the other document will be issued later.

