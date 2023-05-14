National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to issue exam city information slip for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 today, May 14. Candidates can check it on cuet.samarth.ac.in, once released. For this, they have to use application number and date of birth as login credentials.

CUET UG 2023 exam city slip today on cuet.samarth.ac.in (HT Archive)

The entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses at central universities and other participating varsities will begin on May 21. As per the NTA notice, admit cards will be issued three days before the each exam day.

For further information on CUET UG or to report an issue, candidates can contact NTA helpline numbers: 011-40759000 and 011 – 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

How to download CUET UG 2023 exam city slip

Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in. On the home page, open the CUET UG exam city intimation slip download link. Enter your application number, date of birth and login. Download the CUET 2023 exam city slip.

This document only indicates the city of examination allotted to a candidate. It can not be treated as admit card and will not be required on the day of examination.

