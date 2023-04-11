Application window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 which reopened on April 9 will be closed today, April 11. Those who did not apply for the exam previously can submit their forms till 11 pm and pay their exam fee by 11:50 pm. National Testing Agency (NTA) is hosting applications for CUET UG 2023 on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 registration ends today on cuet.samarth.ac.in (PTI)

This is the last chance to apply for CUET UG, NTA said and asked candidates to fill in details carefully as no further chance for correction will be given.

Candidates can also visit their nearest help centres, if required. NTA has shared the list in the notification.

Announcing the reopening of CUET UG application window, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted: Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit https://cuet.samarth.ac.in for more details.

NTA said that both fresh candidates and those who had registered earlier but couldn't submit forms can do it in this window.

The agency said new universities, institutions have decided to go with CUET and candidates can now choose these new institutions and courses.

“The candidates who have already selected 10 subjects/tests, can also replace/remove their earlier chosen Subjects/Tests in this duration. However, an additional fee (if applicable) for selecting more subjects (tests) will be paid by the candidate. Candidates may note that the fee once paid will not be refunded,” NTA said.