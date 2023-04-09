National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG to give opportunity to candidates who did not apply earlier. During this window, CUET UG 2023 applications can be submitted between April 9 and 11 on cuet.samarth.ac.in. Forms can be submitted till 11 pm on the last date and the exam fee can be paid till 11:50 pm. CUET UG 2023 application window reopens, link to apply on cuet.samarth.ac.in (Photo for representation)

Announcing the reopening of CUET UG 2023 application window, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted: Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit https://cuet.samarth.ac.in for more details.

NTA in its notification said that candidates who earlier completed their registration but couldn't submit forms, and fresh candidates are allowed to submit their forms during this window.

Further, new universities/institutions have decided to join CUET and candidates can choose these new institutions/courses during the window. The list is available in the notice.

“The candidates who have already selected 10 subjects/tests, can also replace/remove their earlier chosen Subjects/Tests in this duration. However, an additional fee (if applicable) for selecting more subjects (tests) will be paid by the candidate. Candidates may note that the fee once paid will not be refunded,” the agency said.

Check the notification and apply online for CUET UG 2023.