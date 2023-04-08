National Testing Agency, NTA has decided to reopen the registration process for CUET UG 2023. The application portal will reopen on Sunday, April 9 and will remain opened till April 11, 2023, 11.59 pm. Candidates can apply online through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET UG 2023: NTA to reopen registration window tomorrow at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The reopening of registration process information was shared by University Grants Commission, UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit https://cuet.samarth.ac.in for more details.”

The application process was closed on March 30, 2023. The correction window for Common University Entrance Test was opened on April 1 and closed on April 3, 2023.

The announcement of the city of examination will be available on April 30, 2023. The admit card will be available to all appearing candidates in second week of May 2023 and the examination will be conducted on May 21, 2023 onwards. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA CUET.