CUET UG 2023: Registration likely to begin this week, exam from May 21

National Testing Agency, NTA will likely begin CUET UG 2023 registration this week. The registration will begin on the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the official notice released by UGC in December 2022, the CUET UG 2023 registration will begin from first week of February 2023. The examination for undergraduate programs will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023.

CUET UG examination will be conducted in 13 languages- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu and Urdu. The examination will be conducted across 1000 test centres in the country out of which 450-500 exam centres will be used for examination each day.

CUET UG 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit or register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

