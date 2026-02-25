CUET UG 2026 reopened registration window closes tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration for CUET UG 2026 on February 26, 2026, at 11:50 PM. Candidates can register via cuet.nta.nic.in, with fees varying by category. The exam is scheduled from May 11 to 31, 2026, covering 37 subjects, with specific scoring rules. Background information includes the CUET's role in university admissions.
National Testing Agency, NTA will close the reopened registration window for CUET UG 2026 on February 26, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
The link to apply will be deactivated at 11.50 pm.
Direct link to register for CUET UG 2026
CUET UG 2026: How to register
All those candidates who want to apply for the exam can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on CUET UG 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
4. Once registration is done, login to the account.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.
7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fee is ₹1000/- for upto 3 subjects and ₹400/- for each additional subject for General category, ₹900/- for 3 subjects and ₹375/- for each additional subject for OBC)- (NCL)* / EWS and ₹800/- for upto 3 subjects and ₹350/- for each additional subject for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/ Third gender category.
The CUET UG examination will be held from May 11 to 31, 2026. The exam will be held fo 37 subjects. Candidates may choose upto a maximum of five (05) subjects including languages and General Aptitude Test irrespective of the subjects opted in class XII. Each question paper will have 50 questions and all questions are compulsory.
For every correct answer 5 marks will be awarded and there will be negative marking for each incorrect answer of 1 mark. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET UG.
