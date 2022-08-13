CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 4 to release today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 4 on August 13, 2022. The admit card for Common University Entrance Test will be available to candidates on the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The Phase 4 examination will be conducted on August 17, 18 and 20, 2022. A total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 4. Most of the candidates have been given cities of their choice, as per the official notice.

However, there are about 11000 candidates who could not be given their choice of city have been moved to Phase 6 examination that will be held on August 30, 2022 so that they could appear in the city of their choice. They have also been intimated about their city of examination and exact date of examination today.

Similarly, some candidates who were scheduled to appear for Phase 3 exam but could not appear will now appear in Phase 5 exam and those candidates who were scheduled to appear for Phase 2 exam but were not able to appear either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the Centre, will be allowed to appear in Phase 6 examination.

