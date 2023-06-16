CUET UG Admit Card 2023 released for June 18 exam, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG Admit Card 2023 for June 18 exam. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance Test (UG) – 2023 on June 18 can download the admit card through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023 released for June 18 exam

The candidates scheduled for June 18, 2023 will appear for the subjects mentioned in their Admit Card. The Admit Card in respect of subjects with medium opted in the application but not visible above will be displayed in due course. Some of the candidates who may have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get them in subsequent days.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET UG.

