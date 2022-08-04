Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CUET UG postponed in Kerala due to heavy rains

Published on Aug 04, 2022 09:36 AM IST
Kerala Rains: CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exam postponed due to heavy rains in the state.
CUET UG postponed due to heavy rains in Kerala(REUTERS)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kerala Rains: Amid heavy rainfall, National Testing Agency on Wednesday postponed the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exam in Kerala. The entrance exam in other parts of the country will begin on August 4.

“Due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the Examination Centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power,” the notification reads.

“Therefore, to support the student community, it has been decided to postpone the CUET (UG) – 2022 for the candidates who will be appearing in cities of Kerala State for 04, 05 and 06 August 2022,” it adds.

Fresh exam dates for these candidates will be announced later, the agency added.

The second phase of CUET UG is scheduled for August 4, 5 and 6. This time, around 6.8 lakh students will write the entrance exam.

