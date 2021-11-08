Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: DTC Junior clerk exam begins tomorrow, admit card at DSSSB portal

DSSSB will conduct DTC junior clerk computer-based test from November 9 to November 17.
Delhi: DTC Junior clerk exam begins tomorrow, admit card at DSSSB portal(HTFile/RepresentativePhoto)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 11:45 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will conduct computer-based test for junior clerk post in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) from November 9 to November 17. With the examination beginning tomorrow, candidates who have not downloaded their admit card yet, should go to the official portal of DSSSB.

DSSSB admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to DSSSB portal
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter application number
  • Enter date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the admit cared

The junior clerk exam will be held in three shifts each day.

Candidates should download the admit card and read the instructions, especially those related to COVID-19, properly before the exam day.

The DSSSB has asked candidates to keep their registered email address and mobile number active till the completion of the recruitment process. “But in case a candidate does not get any information on his or her registered mobile number due to reason, then it would not give any right to the candidate for extension of downloading admit card or re-examination. It is again advised to visit website of the Board and OARS portal regularly for further information,” the DSSSB portal.

Candidates have been asked to follow all COVID-19 related safety measures, including wearing masks, social distancing, etc.

 

