DSSSB answer key 2021 released for exam to recruit Post Graduate Teachers

DSSSB answer key 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment 2020 exams draft answer key.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 08:54 PM IST
DSSSB answer key 2021: Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key and raise objections, till July 26, on the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.(DSSSB)

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment 2020 exams draft answer key. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key and raise objections, till July 26, on the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The PGT online examination 2020 was held on July 16, 17 and 18, 2021. The exam was conducted for various subjects including, Biology, Sanskrit, Fine Arts, Economics, Hindi and Chemistry.

Direct link to check answer key and raise objections

How to check the answer key:

Visit the official website of DSSB

Click on the hyperlink 'DRAFT ANSWER KEYS FOR FILING OBJECTIONS, IF ANY IN R/O OF ONLINE COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION HELD ON 16th to 18th July 2021'

Key in credentials and login

Keep a hard copy for future use

NOTE: The link available for the submission of objection will not be available after July 26.

dsssb teacher recruitment dsssb dsssb recruitment exam schedule for pgt answer keys
