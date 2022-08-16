DSSSB Patwari admit card 2022 released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, get link here

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Patwari at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.. Candidates who will appear for the Patwari examination can download the admit card from the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB Patwari examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 20 and 21 and September 17 and 18, 2022.

The name of the examination centre and other detailed will be mentioned on the admit card.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

DSSSB Patwari admit card 2022: Know how to download

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “LINK TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE CBT EXAM FOR POST CODE 48/21 ON DATED 20,21 AUG.2022 AND 17,18 SEPT.2022”

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here