DSSSB PGT admit cards released for exams on July 16, 17 and 18, direct link

DSSSB PGT admit cards: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released admit cards for the postgraduate teacher (PGT) recruitment 2020 exams. The admit cards have been released for the online examinations on July 16, 17 and 18 only. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Direct link to download the admit card

DSSSB PGT exam 2020 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website of DSSSB

Click on the download admit card link

Enter your application Number and date of birth to login

Your DSSSB admit card will be displayed on your screen

Download and keep the hard copy for future reference.