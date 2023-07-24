The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) phase 1, phase 2 deadline for admissions to undergraduate degree programs at the University of Delhi has been extended to July 26, 2023, at 4:59 p.m. Candidates who have not yet registered for DU admission 2023 and/or those who completed phase 1 but have not yet filled up their preferences will be allowed to do so by July 26.

DU admissions 2023: Phase 1 & 2 registration deadline extended till July 26(Amal KS/HT file photo)

The university advised the students to keep regularly saving their preferences because the CSAS site will automatically lock the previously saved preferences on July 27, 2023, at 5 pm.

“In the correction window, candidates can edit/modify only the fields according to the registration fee equal to or less than that already paid by applicant. Candidates update their profiles and re-upload their updated/ documents and preferences”, reads the official notification.

Additionally, candidates won't be able to submit applications for the ECA and sports supernumerary quotas during the correction window. Only their certificates will be able to be re-uploaded for these extra quotas. The schedule for the announcement of simulated ranks and allocation rounds will remain the same. According to Delhi University notice no more extensions will be given.

