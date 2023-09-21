DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance test 2023: Correction window dates out at nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the correction window dates for DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance test 2023. The official notice is available to the candidates on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the correction window will open on September 23 and will close on September 24, 2023. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Candidates can change any one among candidate name or father name or mother name or photograph or signature. Graduation and Post Graduation details, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category can be changed. Candidates shall be allowed to change examination Cities with limitation of present and permanent address.

The option to edit the Subject / Test along with the University / Programme/ Course will continue to be available till the correction period.

Ph.D. Entrance Test for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU – 2023 will be conducted October 26, 27, 30 and 31, 2023 at various examination Centres located in different cities across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The registration process will end on September 22, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA.

