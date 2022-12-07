Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DU PG admission 2022 2nd merit list today on admisison.uod.ac.in

Published on Dec 07, 2022 11:21 AM IST

DU PG Admission 2022: Candidates selected in the merit list for the second round of admissions have to apply between December 8 (10 am) and December 9 (11:59 am).

DU PG admission 2022 2nd merit list today on admisison.uod.ac.in(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

University of Delhi (DU) will publish the second merit list for for postgraduate admissions today, December 7. The list will be available on admission.uod.ac.in.

Colleges will next verify and accept applications between 10 am on December 8 and 1 pm on December 10. Candidates have until December 10, 11:59 pm to pay their admission fee against the second merit list.

DU PG admissions 2022: Steps to check 2nd merit list

Go to the official admission website of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the 2nd merit list link.

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the merit list for your course.

Check the merit list.

The third list will be displayed on December 12. Based on availability of seats, DU may announce further admission rounds and merit lists.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
