DUET 2022 from Oct 17, NTA releases Delhi University PG entrance test schedule

DUET 2022 Exam Dates: Delhi University Entrance Test or DUET 2022 for Postgraduate and PhD courses will begin on October 17, National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Wednesday. The exam will be conducted as a computer based test (CBT), it added.

The detailed schedule of DUET PG 2022 is now available on nta.ac.in and the exam website, nta.ac.in/DuetExam.

As per the DUET PG exam schedule, the test will take place on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2022.

“The dates of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on…For any queries/clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in,” NTA said.

While Delhi University uses CUET for undergraduate admissions, for postgraduate and PhD admissions, it uses the DUET entrance exam.

CUET has been introduced as a single window exam for admission to central universities and other participating universities. While many universities have decided to go with CUET for both UG and PG admissions, Delhi University will use CUET for only UG admissions and DUET for PG courses this year.

DUET PG 2022 dates: