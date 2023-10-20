Education Ministry revamps JEE Apex Board for smoother conduct of JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams

The Ministry of Education issued a notification regarding the reconstitution of the board structure and the administrative framework of the JEE Apex Board (JAB).

According to the official notification, the reconstitution of the JEE Apex Board was decided for the smooth conduct of both JEE (Main) and JEE(Advanced) examinations for the year 2024 and 2025.

The JEE Apex Board is responsible for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in IITs, NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

According to the Education Ministry, the notification released on Oct 18 is a partial modification to the previous notification released on Oct 4, 2023. The change is with respect to the role of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the conduct of the exams and the rest of the notification remains unchanged.

According to the release, the NTA will manage all IT (software) related support and back-end activities for pre and post-examination work, including online submission of application forms and will seek support from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) as and when required.

The JAB would be assisted by five members drawn from NTA, IITs and a senior representative of Indian Statistical Institutes (ISI) nominated by the Joint Apex Board.

The NTA will provide administrative and logistic support for the conduct of JEE(Main) across the country. The JEE Apex Board (JAB) of the IIT system would continue the responsibility of conducting JEE(Advanced).

The JAB will be the final authority for setting up the rules and regulations concerning JEE(Main) and will also coordinate with JEE(Advanced) organising institution. The Secretariat will be responsible for administration, finance, court cases, RTI etc.

The notification also mentioned that transparency processes established by the IIT system in JEE(Main) and JEE(Advanced) would be adopted. The reconstitution of the board structure is expected to conduct a smooth functioning of the entrance exams.

