ESIC recruitment 2022: 115 vacancies of Associate Professor on offer

Employees’ State Insurance Corporationhindustant for ESIC PGIMSRs, ESIC Medical Colleges and ESIC Dental Colleges on direct recruitment basis.

The application procedure is currently underway, with the application deadline of May 11th. The application deadline for candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep is May 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ESIC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 115 vacancies out of which 103 vacancies are in Medical Institutions and 15 vacancies are in Dental Institutions.

ESIC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is Rs500. SC/ST/PwBD/ Departmental Candidates (ESIC Employees), Women Candidates & Ex Servicemen are exempted from payment of application fee.

ESIC recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be made on the basis of interview which will be conducted by the Selection Board.

ESIC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Candidates have to speed post duly filled and signed application Form in the Performa attached in the notification along with self-attested copies of certificates is to be sent in a cover super-scribed "Application for the post of Associate Professor for Medical Institutions” .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can check the addresses below in the notification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON