FMGE 2023 examination postponed to January 20, details here

Published on Nov 15, 2022 08:15 PM IST

NBE has revised the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2022 exam date.

ByHT Education Desk

The Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) exam date for December 2022 has been revised by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). As per new schedule the examination will be held on January 20. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on December 4.

“Pursuant to the announcement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections by the Delhi State Election Commission to be held on 4th December 2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the conduct of FMGE December 2022 now on 20th January 2023”, reads the official notification.

In order to give applicants one last chance to submit any missing or incomplete documents, NBEMS will publish a list of candidates who have failed to correct any deficiencies in their application materials by December 15, 2022, on its website. This online window will be open from December 24 to December 30, 2022. There won't be another chance.

Candidates will be able to access the Demo test tentatively from 10th January 2023 onwards. The FMGE December 2022 admit cards will be released on 13th January 2023. The FMGE December 2022 result shall be declared by February 10.

