FMGE 2023: Last date to collect pass certificate released at natboard.edu.in, notice here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released the last date to collect the pass certificate of FMGE 2023. The official notice is available to candidates on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

FMGE 2023: Last date to collect pass certificate released at natboard.edu.in(File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, candidates who are declared qualified in Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) conducted by NBEMS are issued FMGE Pass Certificates after in-person verification of identity and documents prescribed towards eligibility for examination. Some candidates have failed to college the pass certificates on their assigned schedule or even thereafter.

Such candidates can collect their pass certificates on or before February 28, 2024. Such qualified and eligible candidates shall be required to seek prior appointment from NBEMS to collect their FMGE Pass certificate by sending a request at the Communication Web portal (CWP) of NBEMS.

They have to be present at NBEMS Office, PSP Area, Sector- 9, Dwarka, New Delhi as per their scheduled appointment to collect their Pass certificates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The notice also states that the Pass Certificates shall NOT be issued to any authorized representative or any person other than the candidate himself/herself under any circumstances.

Meanwhile candidates requiring eligibility certificate for FMGE December 2023 can apply through NMC website till October 25, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON