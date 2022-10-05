Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / FMGE December 2022 correction begins today; These candidates need to edit forms

FMGE December 2022 correction begins today; These candidates need to edit forms

competitive exams
Published on Oct 05, 2022 01:41 PM IST

FMGE December 2022 application form correction window opens today on nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in.

FMGE December 2022 correction begins today; These candidates need to edit forms (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will begin the correction facility of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2022 application correction today, October 5.

Candidates can login at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in and edit their application forms. The last date to make corrections is October 10. No new application will be accepted during this period.

“Any information mentioned in the application and/or document(s) uploaded therein can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for Candidate Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number and Email ID. Information can be edited any number of times before the closure of the edit window. Please note that the last submitted information will be saved in records,” NBEMS said.

NBEMS said some candidates have not uploaded their photographs and signatures as per prescribed instructions and has asked them to re-do it.

The board has uploaded detailed instructions on how to upload images, along with the notification.

Here's the list of candidates who need to re-upload images:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP