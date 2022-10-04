FMGE December 2022: Correction window opens tomorrow at natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will open the correction window for FMGE December 2022 on October 5, 2022. Candidates who want to make changes in the exam form can do it through the official site of Natboard at natboard.edu.in.

As per the notice, the last date to edit their FMGE December exam is till October 10, 2022. No new application can be submitted or payment of examination fee can be made during the edit window. Information can be edited any number of times before the closure of the edit window. To make the changes, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Official Notice Here

FMGE December 2022: How to make changes

Visit the official site of Natboard at natboard.edu.in.

Click on FMGE December 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make changes in the application form and click on submit.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Some candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the edit window.

