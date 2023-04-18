National Testing Agency, NTA has postponed GAT-B/BET 2023 exam date. The examination for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2023 will now be conducted on May 13, instead of April 23, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

GAT-B/BET 2023 exam date postponed, to be conducted on May 13

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Agency has not shared any reason for the postponement of the examination. As per the official notice, NTA has consulted the Regional Centre for Biotechnology and postponed the date to May 13, 2023. Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) paper will be conducted in the first shift- from 9 am to 12 pm and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm on the same date.

GAT B will have 160 questions and candidates will have to attempt 120 questions. The total marks is 240. BET will have 200 questions and 100 questions have to be attempted by the candidates. The total marks is 300.

The dates of downloading of City Intimation Slip and Admit Cards indicating Roll Number and Centre of Examination will be displayed shortly before the conduct of examination on the official websites of NTA and DBT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}