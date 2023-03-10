GAT-B/BET 2023 notification out, registration begins today on dbt.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued notification for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology/Biotechnology Eligibility Test or GAT-B/BET 2023. Eligible candidates can submit forms March 10 onwards on dbt.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply is March 31.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application form correction window will be available from April 3 to 4. The exam is scheduled for April 23. Admit card release date and other details will be announced later.

The duration of the exam is 180 minutes and medium is English. GAT-B will take place in the morning shift, from 9 am to 12 pm and BET will be held in the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The exam fee is ₹1,200 for OBC, EWS and unreserved candidates if they appear for either GAT-B or BET. In the same case, the fee is ₹600 for SC, ST and PWD candidates.

For appearing in both papers, UR, OBC and EWS candidates will have to pay ₹2,400 and SC, ST, PWD candidates need to pay ₹1,200.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GAT B is held for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions.

BET is for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

For more information, visit the exam website.