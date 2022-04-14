Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

GAT-B/BET-2022: Exam city allotment link activated, exam on April 23

GAT-B/ BET-2022 exam city allotment link has been activated. The examination will be conducted on April 23, 2022. 
GAT-B/BET-2022: Exam city allotment link activated, exam on April 23
Published on Apr 14, 2022 09:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has activated the exam city allotment link for GAT-B/BET-2022. The candidates who will appear for Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) can check the exam city intimation link on dbt.nta.ac.in. 

The examination will be conducted by Agency on April 23, 2022 in CBT mode. The GAT-B exam will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the BET exam will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The advance intimation slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted and candidates are required to check/ download the same using their application number and date of birth from the website. 

As per the official notice, the Agency has informed the candidates that this is not the admit card for entrance examination. This is only an advance intimation of the exam city allotted where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit card for the examination will be issued in due course. 

Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) is an All-India Entrance Examination to test the eligibility of bonafide Indian nationals for admissions to DBT supported Post Graduate programmes in Biotechnology and allied areas, at Participating Institutions/Universities in India. DBT supported Post Graduate programmes include: M.Sc. Biotechnology and allied areas; M.Tech. Biotechnology and allied areas; M.Sc. Agricultural Biotechnology and M.V.Sc. Animal Biotechnology. 

Topics
education national testing agency
