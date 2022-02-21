GATE 2022 answer keys to release today, here's how to check

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, will release the GATE 2022 answer key on Monday, February 21.Candidates who took the GATE 2022 exam can access the answer key at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, the official GATE website.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key from Tuesday, February 22 until Friday, February 25. Candidates will be required to pay a fee of 500 for each question they object to.

GATE 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Visit the official website of the GATE 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Login with GATE 2022 enrollment id and password OR email id and password

 Answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check and raise objections if any

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The GATE 2022 result will be announced online on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from Monday, March 21, 2022.

 

