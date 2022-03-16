Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2022: Final result will be out tomorrow at gate.iitkgp.ac.in
competitive exams

GATE 2022: Final result will be out tomorrow at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

  • The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will declare the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) results tomorrow, March 17
GATE 2022: Final result will be out tomorrow at The Indian Instgate.iitkgp.ac.in
GATE 2022: Final result will be out tomorrow at The Indian Instgate.iitkgp.ac.in
Published on Mar 16, 2022 07:22 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will declare the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) results tomorrow, March 17. Candidates who took the GATE 2022 examination can check the result on the official website of GATE 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The scorecards will be available for downloading on March 21.

The GATE 2022 was conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13.

Gate 2022 result: Know how to check

Visit  the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

On the homepage, Click on GATE 2022 result link 

A new page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number

Click on the submit

Your GATE 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Download and Take print out  for future use.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Masters Program and Recruitment by some Public Sector Companies.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of GATE 2022 gate.iitkgp.ac.in .

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit gate
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out