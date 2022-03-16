GATE 2022: Final result will be out tomorrow at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will declare the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) results tomorrow, March 17. Candidates who took the GATE 2022 examination can check the result on the official website of GATE 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The scorecards will be available for downloading on March 21.

The GATE 2022 was conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13.

Gate 2022 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

On the homepage, Click on GATE 2022 result link

A new page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number

Click on the submit

Your GATE 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Download and Take print out for future use.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Masters Program and Recruitment by some Public Sector Companies.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of GATE 2022 gate.iitkgp.ac.in .

