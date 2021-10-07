GATE 2022: Last date today to apply with late fees on gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur will close down the registration process of GATE 2022 on October 7, 2021. Candidates who have not applied for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can apply with late fee through the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The defective application list will be displayed on October 26 for rectification and the last date for rectification of applications will be till November 1, 2021. The last date for change of paper, category and exam city will be done till November 12, 2021.

GATE 2022 will be conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022 in various exam centres across the country. This year two new subjects have been introduced- Geomatics Engineering and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, making the subject count to 29. All Test Papers of GATE 2022 examinations will be entirely of objective type. The pattern of questions will include some Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), while the remaining questions may include Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

GATE 2022 score card will remain valid for THREE years from the date of announcement of results. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT GATE.