Gate 2022 response sheet out at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, know how to check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, on February 15 released the GATE response sheets 2022 on its official website. All the concerned candidates can download the response sheet through the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in by using their login credentials.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 was conducted on February 5, February 6, February 12, and February 13, 2022, in forenoon and afternoon sessions.

<strong>Direct link to check GATE Response sheet</strong>

On Monday, February 21, 2022, the Institute will release the GATE 2022 online answer keys. On Thursday, March 17, 2022, the GATE 2022 results will be made available online. Candidates will be able to access their scorecards from Monday, March 21, 2022.

How to Check GATE 2022 Response Sheets

Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Click the 'Login' tab on the homepage

Enter your Enrolment Number/Email Address, as well as your Password

Now, send in your response

Your response sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.