GATE 2022 scorecards releasing tomorrow at gate.iitkgp.ac.in; know how to check

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release scorecards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 tomorrow, March 21. The institute on March 17 announced results of the test.

To download GATE 2022 scorecards, candidates can login to gate.iitkgp.ac.in with their enrollment ID or email address and password.

IIT Kharagpur conducted GATE 2022 on February 5, 6, 12 and 13 in two shifts on all days.

Answer keys were released on February 21 and candidates were allowed to challenge those from February 22 to February 25, 2022.

Ahead of GATE 2022 results, the final answer keys were published.

GATE 2022 scorecard download steps

Go to gate.iitkgp.in.

A notification saying scorecards have been released will be published on the homepage when the scorecards are out.

Click on the login tab below the notification.

Login with your credentials.

Submit and download GATE 2022 scorecards.

GATE is a recruitment-cum-admission test for Engineering graduates. GATE scores are used for admission to Masters courses by institutes and recruitment by some public sector companies

