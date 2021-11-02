Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GATE 2022: Sonepat, Panipat exam cities cancelled; candidates can change choice
GATE 2022: Sonepat, Panipat exam cities cancelled; candidates can change choice

Sonepat and Panipat have been cancelled as exam cities for GATE 2022. Candidates who had opted for these two cities for the exam have been asked to change their preferences.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:22 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

For GATE 2022, Sonepat and Panipat have been cancelled as exam cities, an update on the official website says. Candidates who had opted for these two cities for the exam have been asked to change their preference. No fees will be charged from the candidates, as per the official update.

“We regret to inform that the exam cities Sonepat and Panipat have been cancelled. Candidates selected these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees,” GATE 2022 candidates have been informed.

GATE 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. IIT Kharagpur will organise the GATE 2022 exam.

GATE 2022 admit cards will be released on January 3, 2022.

If held as per schedule, the GATE 2022 result will be announced on March 17.

