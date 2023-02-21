GATE 2023 answer key released on gate.iitk.ac.in, direct link here

GATE 2023 answer key: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has published the answer key of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023. The answer key can be downloaded from the application portal at gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023 answer key live updates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To download GATE answer key, candidates need to login with their enrollment ID or email address and password. The direct link is given below.

Previously, IIT Knapur had released candidates’ responses. The test was held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 at centres across the country. GATE 2023 answer key release date is mentioned in the exam schedule.

Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key of GATE from February 22 to 25. Results will be announced on March 16 and scorecards will be available on March 21.

Direct link to download GATE 2023 answer key

Steps to download GATE 2023 answer key

Go to the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

Open the candidate login portal.

Log in to the candidate portal by entering your enrollment ID or email address and password.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check the answer key and calculate your marks.