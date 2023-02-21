Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: IIT Kanpur to issue GATE answer key today
GATE 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: IIT Kanpur to issue GATE answer key today

Updated on Feb 21, 2023 11:13 AM IST

GATE answer key 2023 releasing today on gate.iitk.ac.in. Direct link and live updates:

GATE 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: IIT Kanpur GATE answer key today at gate.iitk.ac.in
GATE 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: IIT Kanpur GATE answer key today at gate.iitk.ac.in(PTI, for representation )
ByHT Education Desk
GATE Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Answer key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will be released today, February 21. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will publish GATE answer key on the application portal at gate.iitk.ac.in. The direct link to download subject-wise answer keys will be added here after 4 pm.

As per the exam schedule, candidates will get a four-day window from February 22 to 25 to raise objections to the answer key. GATE 2023 result date is March 16 and scorecards will be available on March 21.

IIT Kanpur released candidates responses of GATE 2023 on February 15.

As per a notification on the website, GATE answer key will be available after 4 pm. Follow this blog for latest updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 21, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    GATE 2023 answer key: How to download

    1. Go to gate.iitk.ac.in.
    2. Login to the application portal.
    3. View and download subject-wise answer key.
  • Feb 21, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    Where to check GATE exam answer key 2023?

    Answer key of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be uploaded on gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can download it by logging in to the application portal. 

  • Feb 21, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    GATE answer key release time

    As per a notification on the GATE 2023 website, answer keys will be available for download after 4 pm. 

  • Feb 21, 2023 10:47 AM IST

    GATE 2023 answer key release date

    IIT Kanpur will release answer key of GATE 2023 today, February 21. Follow all the latest updates here.

